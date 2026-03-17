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Seiya Suzuki Injury: Managing PCL strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:49pm

Suzuki was diagnosed with a strained PCL in his right knee Tuesday, which manager Craig Counsell described as "good news," and the Cubs will wait to make a decision on the outfielder's Opening Day availability this weekend, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury Saturday during the World Baseball Classic while attempting to steal second base. According to Bruce, Counsell said that Suzuki will do some light baseball activities while the swelling in his knee subsides, so it's encouraging that he's not being fully shut down. Still, his availability for the start of the season is now seriously in question.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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