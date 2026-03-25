Seiya Suzuki Injury: Moved to 10-day injured list
The Cubs placed Suzuki (knee) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Suzuki was diagnosed with a strained PCL in his right knee after hurting himself while playing for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He resumed baseball activities last week and is not expected to be sidelined long. Michael Conforto should get the bulk of the reps in right field for the Cubs while Suzuki is out.
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