Seiya Suzuki Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Suzuki (knee) will begin a rehab assignment during Chicago's upcoming road trip, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs will begin a six-game road trip Friday in Cleveland. While Counsell was unsure which day Suzuki would begin his assignment, it's evident he's nearing a return to the field. Suzuki suffered a strained PCL a little over two weeks ago during the World Baseball Classic. Michael Conforto and Matt Shaw have been seeing increased playing time with Suzuki sidelined.