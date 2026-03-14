Seiya Suzuki Injury: Removed from WBC game with injury
Suzuki exited Saturday night's World Baseball Classic quarterfinals game against Venezuela in the bottom of the first inning with an undisclosed injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Suzuki was thrown out trying to steal second base and was injured on an awkward slide into second base. He limped off the field with assistance from the training staff and was unable to take the field in the top of the second inning. Shota Morishita replaced Suzuki in center field. Suzuki's injury will be something to monitor in the coming days.
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