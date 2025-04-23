Seiya Suzuki Injury: Scratched with wrist issue

Suzuki was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to right wrist discomfort, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 30-year-old started the previous five contests after sitting out three games due to the same injury last week, but he presumably aggravated the issue during Tuesday's win while going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run. Justin Turner will step into the lineup at designated hitter while Suzuki is considered day-to-day.