Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki Injury: Scratched with wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 2:56pm

Suzuki was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to right wrist discomfort, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 30-year-old started the previous five contests after sitting out three games due to the same injury last week, but he presumably aggravated the issue during Tuesday's win while going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run. Justin Turner will step into the lineup at designated hitter while Suzuki is considered day-to-day.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now