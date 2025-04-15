Seiya Suzuki Injury: Sitting third straight

Suzuki (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus San Diego.

Tuesday marks the third consecutive game that Suzuki will miss after leaving Saturday's contest early with a wrist issue. Manager Craig Counsell said immediately after Suzuki got hurt that the 30-year-old can be considered day-to-day, though the Cubs may consider placing him on the injured list if he doesn't return to the lineup soon. Justin Turner will serve as Chicago's designated hitter in Suzuki's place Tuesday.