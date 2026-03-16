Seiya Suzuki Injury: Undergoing MRI on injured knee
Suzuki will undergo an MRI on his injured right knee Monday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Suzuki rejoined the Cubs on Monday after playing for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. According to Levine, Suzuki was walking with a noticeable limp. The 31-year-old was injured Saturday against Team Venezuela when Suzuki attempted to steal second base. He was diagnosed with right knee discomfort, but the Cubs should know more following the MRI. If Suzuki is forced to miss time, it could open up at-bats for Matt Shaw and Michael Conforto in the outfield.
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