Seiya Suzuki Injury: Won't be ready for Opening Day

Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Suzuki (knee) will not be ready in time for Opening Day, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Counsell added that the team still hasn't decided whether to place Suzuki on the injured list, but the Cubs may play it safe and give the slugging outfielder all the time he needs to ensure he's fully healthy when he makes his season debut. Either way, Suzuki sitting down means that Michael Conforto will likely open the season as Chicago's starting right fielder, as the latter is expected to be included on the Opening Day roster.