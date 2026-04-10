Seiya Suzuki News: Activated from injured list

The Cubs activated Suzuki (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki will be available to make his season debut Friday against the Pirates after he suffered his right knee strain with Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic back on March 14. In total, Suzuki missed the Cubs' first 12 games of the season. His return should mean less playing time for Michael Conforto.