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Seiya Suzuki News: Collects two hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-4 win over the Mets.

This was Suzuki's fifth straight start, so it looks like any playing time restrictions for him after returning from a knee injury have been lifted. He's still seeking his first home run after going deep 32 times in the regular season last year, but the outfielder is batting a solid .286 and the power should begin to come. Suzuki remains a strong fantasy option who figures to deliver plenty of homers and RBI as the season progresses.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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