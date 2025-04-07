Seiya Suzuki News: Contributes to easy win Monday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Rangers. He also stole a base.

Suzuki had a good all-around effort Monday, which included his first stolen base of the season. The outfielder isn't a huge speed threat, though he did have a career-high 16 steals a season ago. If Suzuki gets a little more aggressive on the bases in 2025, he could be poised for his first campaign with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He reached the 20-homer plateau in each of the last two years.