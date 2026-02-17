Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Could DH often against lefties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 9:21am

Suzuki figures to see regular playing time in right field but will also be a top DH option, particularly against lefties, while Matt Shaw may frequently cover right field, Bruce Levine of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Shaw played third base almost exclusively as a rookie in 2025, but the addition of Alex Bregman will push the former into more of a utility role. The Cubs are expected to use Shaw some in the outfield, particularly against lefties, who he performed much better against last year. Shaw's ability to play right field will allow Suzuki to get plenty of days off from playing the field, even with the offseason departure of Kyle Tucker creating a sizeable hole in right. Suzuki made 102 of his 149 regular-season starts at DH in 2025, and he enjoyed a career year from a power standpoint, blasting 32 home runs to go along with 103 RBI and an .804 OPS. Moises Ballesteros (personal) figures to be Chicago's other primary DH option on days when Suzuki plays the field.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
