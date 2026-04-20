Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Suzuki is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Phillies.

It looks to be a routine day off for Suzuki, who had started each of the previous seven contests. He's yet to get going at the plate since returning from a knee injury, slashing .235/.366/.265 across 41 plate appearances. Michael Conforto will grab a start in right field in Suzuki's stead.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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