Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Suzuki isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Suzuki will get a chance to regroup Thursday after going 8-for-34 (.235) with a homer, three RBI, four runs and 10 strikeouts across his last eight starts. His absence will allow Michael Conforto to start in right field while batting second.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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