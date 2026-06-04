Seiya Suzuki News: Getting breather Thursday
Suzuki isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Suzuki will get a chance to regroup Thursday after going 8-for-34 (.235) with a homer, three RBI, four runs and 10 strikeouts across his last eight starts. His absence will allow Michael Conforto to start in right field while batting second.
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