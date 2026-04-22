Seiya Suzuki News: Goes deep again Wednesday

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.

A day after launching his first home run of the year, Suzuki blasted off again in Wednesday's victory. The outfielder looks fully recovered from an early-season knee injury, and he's sporting a solid .846 OPS after consecutive good games. Suzuki should remain in the lineup most days for the Cubs, playing in right field or serving as the team's DH.