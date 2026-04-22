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Seiya Suzuki News: Goes deep again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.

A day after launching his first home run of the year, Suzuki blasted off again in Wednesday's victory. The outfielder looks fully recovered from an early-season knee injury, and he's sporting a solid .846 OPS after consecutive good games. Suzuki should remain in the lineup most days for the Cubs, playing in right field or serving as the team's DH.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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