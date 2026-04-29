Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Handed day off in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Suzuki is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With the Cubs wrapping up their series in San Diego with an afternoon game after a night game, Suzuki will receive what appears to be a routine day off. He had started in each of Chicago's last eight games, going 14-for-32 (.438 average) with five home runs, seven RBI and eight runs over that stretch.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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