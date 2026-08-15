Seiya Suzuki News: Hits critical home run Friday

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Suzuki provided all of Chicago's offense Friday when he launched his 21st home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning with two runners on. The outfielder has gone deep three times in 12 games this month and is sporting a robust .952 OPS in August. Overall, Suzuki has an .849 OPS, which would be a new career best, and he's once again delivering strong offensive production across the board for fantasy managers.