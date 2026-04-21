Seiya Suzuki News: Hits first home run of 2026
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies.
After a routine day off Monday following seven straight starts, Suzuki returned to the lineup Tuesday and launched his first home run of the season. The outfielder has only played in 11 games so far due to a knee issue that kept him on the injured list to begin the year, but he seems to be rounding into form. Suzuki blasted 32 home runs during the 2025 regular season and posted an .804 OPS, and he should continue to trend upward as he settles in at the plate.
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