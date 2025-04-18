Seiya Suzuki News: Homers in Friday's win

Suzuki went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki was one of four Chicago players to go deep in the wild win, with Carson Kelly launching two home runs. Suzuki now has five home runs for the year to go along with a strong .913 OPS, which would represent a new career high. The hot start has made him a reliable fantasy option in all formats.