Seiya Suzuki News: Logs three hits, including homer
Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Dodgers.
Suzuki kicked off the scoring in the contest with a second-inning solo homer off Roki Sasaki. The 31-year-old outfielder finished with three hits for his fourth multi-hit performance over his past five contests. Suzuki has gone 10-for-20 with four homers and six RBI over that red-hot span, bringing his season OPS up from .629 to 1.003.
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