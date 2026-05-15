Seiya Suzuki News: Productive in win

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.

Suzuki snapped an 0-for-15 slump over his last four games with his first multi-hit performance since May 4. The outfielder has still been productive overall with a .272/.382/.491 slash line across 31 games. Suzuki has also put an early-season knee issue behind him, and he should continue to post strong stats as long as he remains healthy.