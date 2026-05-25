Seiya Suzuki News: Sitting Monday
Suzuki is not in Monday's lineup against the Pirates.
Suzuki has gone 0-for-13 with a walk and three strikeouts in his last four games. Michael Conforto draws the start in right field while Moises Ballesteros gets the start at designated hitter.
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