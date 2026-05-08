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Seiya Suzuki News: Smacks seventh homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Suzuki walked and scored in the first inning before taking Kumar Rocker deep to end an eight-pitch at-bat in the fourth. It was Suzuki's seventh homer of the season, all of which have come in his past 15 contests. After missing the first 12 games of the season with a knee injury, Suzuki has been one of the best hitters in baseball in his 25 games. He's slashing .304/.414/.565 with the seven long balls, 16 RBI, 19 runs scored and a 16:24 BB:K across 111 plate appearances.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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