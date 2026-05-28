Seiya Suzuki News: Two hits, two RBI in win
Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.
Suzuki had been slumping with just one hit over his last seven games, but he bounced back with his first multi-hit effort since May 18. The outfielder's OPS is down from .804 last season to .729 so far in 2026, though based on his performance the last three years, it wouldn't be surprising to see that figure continue to climb.
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