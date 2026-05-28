Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Two hits, two RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

Suzuki had been slumping with just one hit over his last seven games, but he bounced back with his first multi-hit effort since May 18. The outfielder's OPS is down from .804 last season to .729 so far in 2026, though based on his performance the last three years, it wouldn't be surprising to see that figure continue to climb.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Bennett
13 days ago