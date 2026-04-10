Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Will be eased back into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 9:55am

Manager Craig Counsell said Suzuki (knee) will not play every day initially after being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Suzuki suffered a strained PCL in the World Baseball Classic nearly a month ago, and the Cubs want to make sure not to push him too hard in the early going. The 30-year-old was equally effective against both left- and right-handed pitching last season, so both Matt Shaw and Michael Conforto are about equally likely to get chances to fill in for Suzuki in right field when he's being rested.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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