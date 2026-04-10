Seiya Suzuki News: Will be eased back into lineup
Manager Craig Counsell said Suzuki (knee) will not play every day initially after being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Suzuki suffered a strained PCL in the World Baseball Classic nearly a month ago, and the Cubs want to make sure not to push him too hard in the early going. The 30-year-old was equally effective against both left- and right-handed pitching last season, so both Matt Shaw and Michael Conforto are about equally likely to get chances to fill in for Suzuki in right field when he's being rested.
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