The Cardinals optioned Robberse to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Robberse spent nearly all of last season in Triple-A, where he finished with a 4.59 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 84.1 innings. He didn't find much success during spring training, surrendering seven earned runs over just 2.2 frames, and he'll likely remain in Memphis until he can find his footing on the mound.