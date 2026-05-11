Seojun Moon headshot

Seojun Moon News: Makes stateside debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Moon made his first appearance for the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, walking one and striking out two in two scoreless innings.

The 18-year-old right-hander was signed out of a South Korean high school last September for about $1 million. Moon has already shown a mid-90s fastball and good spin on his breaking pitches, and he likely would have been a top-three pick in the KBO draft had he not elected to begin his career in North America.

Seojun Moon
Toronto Blue Jays
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