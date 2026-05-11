Seojun Moon News: Makes stateside debut

Moon made his first appearance for the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, walking one and striking out two in two scoreless innings.

The 18-year-old right-hander was signed out of a South Korean high school last September for about $1 million. Moon has already shown a mid-90s fastball and good spin on his breaking pitches, and he likely would have been a top-three pick in the KBO draft had he not elected to begin his career in North America.