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Seranthony Dominguez News: Closes out KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:29pm

Dominguez earned the save Sunday against the Royals, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Dominguez was the last of nine pitchers to take the mound for the White Sox, and he needed 15 pitches to snag a couple of strikeouts and finish off the game. It was the 31-year-old's third save of the season in four tries while serving as the team's undisputed top ninth-inning option. The right-hander owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, seven strikeouts and four walks in 5.2 innings across six appearances.

Seranthony Dominguez
Chicago White Sox
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