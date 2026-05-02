Seranthony Dominguez headshot

Seranthony Dominguez News: Earns eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Dominguez earned the save in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Padres, striking out one and retiring both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Dominguez entered with a four-run lead and the bases loaded after Grant Taylor struggled to open the ninth inning, and he slammed the door on just six pitches. Since blowing a save April 16, the 31-year-old has converted five straight opportunities while keeping opponents off the board in seven of eight outings during that span. For the year, he's 8-for-10 in save chances with a 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 13.2 innings.

Seranthony Dominguez
Chicago White Sox
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