Seranthony Dominguez News: Melts down in second loss
Dominguez (1-2) took the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.
The White Sox were nursing a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, but Dominguez was unable to preserve the lead and blew his second save of the year. The right-hander had a hard time putting the Rays away, managing a lone out despite throwing 32 pitches. Chicago may not have much competition for save chances in its bullpen, but Dominguez is off to a rough start nonetheless while logging a 7.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through his first six frames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seranthony Dominguez See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?6 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens7 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League9 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seranthony Dominguez See More