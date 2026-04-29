Seranthony Dominguez headshot

Seranthony Dominguez News: Notches seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Dominguez secured the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels, allowing just one walk with one strikeout in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

Dominguez struck out Zach Neto and walked Mike Trout before getting Vaughn Grissom to ground into a game-ending double play. Dominguez is now 7-for-9 in save chances this season and owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 12 innings. Walks remain an issue for the right-hander, and he's already served up three home runs after allowing five all of last season.

Seranthony Dominguez
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seranthony Dominguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seranthony Dominguez See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago