Seranthony Dominguez News: Notches seventh save

Dominguez secured the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels, allowing just one walk with one strikeout in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

Dominguez struck out Zach Neto and walked Mike Trout before getting Vaughn Grissom to ground into a game-ending double play. Dominguez is now 7-for-9 in save chances this season and owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 12 innings. Walks remain an issue for the right-hander, and he's already served up three home runs after allowing five all of last season.