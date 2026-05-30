Seranthony Dominguez News: Picks up first hold of season
Dominguez struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Saturday to record his first hold of the season in a 7-1 win over the Tigers.
After being used in the top of the ninth inning of a tie game Friday, Dominguez was brought back Saturday with the White Sox up 4-1 and Detroit's 2-3-4 hitters coming to the plate. The right-hander got the job done on 15 pitches (eight strikes), and the White Sox then added some insurance runs to erase the potential save chance in the ninth. Dominguez has produced four straight scoreless appearances, and on the season he sports a 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB through 22.2 innings while converting 11 of 14 save opportunities.
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