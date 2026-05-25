Seranthony Dominguez News: Picks up first save in 12 days
Dominguez earned the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Twins, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
It was Dominguez's first save in 12 days and his 11th of the season. After allowing five runs in a combined two innings of work May 13 and May 17, Dominguez didn't pitch for a week. He's now posted back-to-back scoreless outings after the reset. The right-hander owns a 4.35 ERA and 26:11 K:BB across 20.2 innings this season.
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