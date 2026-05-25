Seranthony Dominguez headshot

Seranthony Dominguez News: Picks up first save in 12 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Dominguez earned the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Twins, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

It was Dominguez's first save in 12 days and his 11th of the season. After allowing five runs in a combined two innings of work May 13 and May 17, Dominguez didn't pitch for a week. He's now posted back-to-back scoreless outings after the reset. The right-hander owns a 4.35 ERA and 26:11 K:BB across 20.2 innings this season.

Seranthony Dominguez
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seranthony Dominguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seranthony Dominguez See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Chris Toman
11 days ago