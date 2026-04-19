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Seranthony Dominguez News: Secures fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Dominguez picked up the save Sunday against Athletics. He allowed no hits, a walk and hit a batter while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Dominguez allowed some traffic but ultimately shut the door with the tying run at the plate, as Jacob Wilson popped out to center field to secure the win for the White Sox. It marked the hard-throwing right-hander's fourth save of the season, though his 5.63 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with a 10:8 K:BB across eight innings highlight that the 31-year-old has plenty of room to improve in 2026.

Seranthony Dominguez
Chicago White Sox
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