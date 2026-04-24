Seranthony Dominguez News: Secures sixth save
Dominguez secured the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
Dominguez picked up his sixth save and third in his last three outings. The 31-year-old is 6-for-8 in save opportunities and has posted four straight scoreless appearances after he was hammered for three runs against the Rays on April 16. Dominguez owns a 4.50 ERA and 14:8 K:BB across 10 innings.
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