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Seranthony Dominguez News: Snags extra-inning win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Dominguez (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning during a 3-2 victory over the Angels.

After the White Sox tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, Dominguez was called in for the top of the 10th and never even let the phantom runner advance from second base. The veteran righty then got rewarded when Colson Montgomery walked it off with a bases-loaded single. Dominguez has a 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 13 innings to begin the season and has converted seven of nine save chances.

Seranthony Dominguez
Chicago White Sox
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