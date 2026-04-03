Seranthony Dominguez News: Solid showing in extras
Dominguez (1-1) allowed one run (none earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings to earn the win Friday against the Blue Jays.
Dominguez entered the game with the score tied and two outs in the ninth inning, and he was able to strike out Kazuma Okamoto to strand a runner at second. He then stayed in the game for the 10th frame, with the only run allowed coming due to a throwing error by Miguel Vargas. This was a needed showing from Dominguez, as he hadn't made an appearance since blowing a save chance and recording only one out Sunday against the Brewers.
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