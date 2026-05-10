Seranthony Dominguez News: Survives for ninth save

Dominguez secured the save Sunday against the Mariners, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Dominguez made things interesting Sunday, loading the bases and putting the possible go-ahead run in scoring position, but he held on with a game-ending groundout. The right-hander has been solid as Chicago's closer, posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB over 15.2 innings while converting nine of his 11 save opportunities. Dominguez has secured six consecutive save chances as well.