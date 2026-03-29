Seranthony Dominguez News: Tagged with blown save

Dominguez (0-1) blew his save opportunity and took the loss against the Brewers on Sunday. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

The White Sox found themselves in trouble after loading the bases in the eighth inning, which prompted the team to bring in Dominguez to protect a three-run lead. He got the first batter he faced to pop out and was one out away from getting out of the frame unscathed. However, he proceeded to give up a two-run single to Luis Rengifo before yielding a three-run homer to Christian Yelich. It was a tough situation to get out of, but the White Sox signed Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract this past offseason to do just that.