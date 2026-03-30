Sergio Alcantara headshot

Sergio Alcantara News: Catches on with Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Phillies signed Alcantara to a minor-league contract Friday.

Alcantara finalized his deal shortly before Triple-A Lehigh Valley's opener and went on to appear in two games during the affiliate's season-opening series, going 1-for-5 with a double, three walks and a stolen base. The 29-year-old has previously seen big-league action in parts of four seasons but will likely need the Philadelphia infield to be ravaged by injuries before receiving a call-up.

Sergio Alcantara
Philadelphia Phillies
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