Sergio Alcantara News: Removed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Nationals reassigned Alcantara to minor-league camp Sunday.

Alcantara logged four plate appearances with the Giants last season in what was his first MLB action since 2022, but he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in July and ended up finishing the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Reno in the Nationals organization. He caught on with the Nationals on a minor-league deal in January and was given the chance to compete for a utility role in spring training but fell short in his bid for the Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old is likely to report to Triple-A Rochester to begin the upcoming season.

Sergio Alcantara
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
