Sergio Alcantara headshot

Sergio Alcantara News: Signs with Mexican League club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Phillies released Alcantara on May 24.

Alcantara slashed .223/.389/.348 with two homers and four steals over 35 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The utility infielder has signed on with the Puebla Pericos of the Mexican League, per Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com.

Sergio Alcantara
 Free Agent
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