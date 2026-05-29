Sergio Alcantara News: Signs with Mexican League club
The Phillies released Alcantara on May 24.
Alcantara slashed .223/.389/.348 with two homers and four steals over 35 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The utility infielder has signed on with the Puebla Pericos of the Mexican League, per Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com.
Sergio Alcantara
Free Agent
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