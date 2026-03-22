Seth Brown News: Falls short of Opening Day roster

The Yankees reassigned Brown to minor-league camp Saturday.

Brown slashed .185/.303/.262 plate appearances with the Athletics in 2025 but spent the majority of the past season at the Triple-A level. After joining the Yankees on a minor-league deal in January, Brown was unable to win a spot on New York's Opening Day roster and will likely be ticketed for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the upcoming campaign.