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Seth Brown News: Falls short of Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Yankees reassigned Brown to minor-league camp Saturday.

Brown slashed .185/.303/.262 plate appearances with the Athletics in 2025 but spent the majority of the past season at the Triple-A level. After joining the Yankees on a minor-league deal in January, Brown was unable to win a spot on New York's Opening Day roster and will likely be ticketed for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the upcoming campaign.

Seth Brown
New York Yankees
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