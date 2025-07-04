Seth Brown News: Inks minor-league deal with Arizona

The Diamondbacks signed Brown (elbow) to a minor-league contract Friday.

Brown was released by the Athletics on June 26, but after weighing his options on the open market, he's settled on a new landing spot. The veteran outfielder posted a woeful .565 OPS with only one home run and three RBI over 38 big-league games before being let go, though he batted .500 (21-for-42) with seven home runs in just nine contests in the minors following a late-May demotion to Triple-A. Brown had been on the major-league 10-day injured list due to a left elbow injury at the time of his release, but his decision to sign with Arizona suggests that he's healthy again.