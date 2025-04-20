Seth Brown News: Launches first homer of 2025

Brown went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 14-1 loss to the Brewers.

Brown provided the only tally on the scoreboard for the A's, launching a solo home run off Logan Henderson in the top of the fifth inning. The long ball was his first of the year and the 32-year-old is now batting .167 with a home run and four walks while striking out eight times over 24 at-bats in 13 games this season.