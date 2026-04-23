Seth Halvorsen headshot

Seth Halvorsen News: Back in big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Rockies recalled Halvorsen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Halvorsen wasn't able to win a spot on the Opening Day roster but will get a look now after yielded just two runs with a 12:5 K:BB in his first 10 innings at Albuquerque. His stay could be a short one, as Halvorsen is a good bet to be sent back down when Jimmy Herget returns from paternity leave.

Seth Halvorsen
Colorado Rockies
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