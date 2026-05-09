Seth Halvorsen News: Back with big-league club

The Rockies recalled Halvorsen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Halvorsen had a brief stint with Colorado in late April, during which he pitched two scoreless and hitless innings while posting a 2:2 K:BB. The right-hander is back with the major-league club in a corresponding move to Jimmy Herget (personal) landing on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Halvorsen will likely work primarily in low-leverage situations while up with Colorado.