Seth Halvorsen headshot

Seth Halvorsen News: Back with big-league club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Rockies recalled Halvorsen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Halvorsen had a brief stint with Colorado in late April, during which he pitched two scoreless and hitless innings while posting a 2:2 K:BB. The right-hander is back with the major-league club in a corresponding move to Jimmy Herget (personal) landing on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Halvorsen will likely work primarily in low-leverage situations while up with Colorado.

Seth Halvorsen
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Halvorsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Halvorsen See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
30 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
41 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
48 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
58 days ago