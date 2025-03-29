Seth Halvorsen News: Earns first save

Halvorsen was perfect Saturday, striking out one to secure a four-out save against the Rays.

Halvorsen averaged 99 mph on both his fastball and sinker, needing just 14 pitches to secure the Rockies' first save opportunity of the season. The 25-year-old impressed late in 2024 with a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings and made a strong case for more save chances with his sharp 2025 debut.