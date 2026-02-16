Seth Halvorsen News: Faces hitters Monday

Halvorsen (elbow) tossed a live batting practice session Monday.

Halvorsen looks to be free of restrictions in the opening weeks of spring training after he didn't pitch after Aug. 2 last season due to a mild right elbow flexor strain. Prior to getting injured, Halvorsen had seemingly established himself as the Rockies' preferred closer, though his numbers (4.99 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 36:21 K:BB, 11 saves in 14 chances over 39.2 innings) weren't overly remarkable. Even so, Halvorsen still looks like one of the best bets for saves in Colorado entering 2026, given his raw abilities along with the lack of reliable alternatives in the Rockies bullpen. Halvorsen ranked third in the majors with an average fastball velocity of 100.0 miles per hour, and his 13.1 percent swinging-strike rate and 54.4 percent groundball rate offer hope that he'll be able to raise his strikeout rate and improve his ERA and WHIP.