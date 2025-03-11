Seth Halvorsen News: Implodes against Reds

Halvorsen allowed five earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Halvorsen entered the game in the eighth inning and was tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He served up a leadoff homer and proceeded to allow two walks and two extra-base hits. Halvorsen is in the mix for saves and had previously allowed only one earned run across five innings while maintaining a 4:2 K:BB, so it's unclear how this poor outing may change his usage to begin the regular season.